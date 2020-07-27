Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.13.

Several research firms have weighed in on SONO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sonos from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Sonos from $12.90 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sonos from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $16.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Sonos has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $17.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -56.55 and a beta of 1.83.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.39 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonos will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 34,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $327,291.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,680.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Maeda sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $224,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,588.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,104,633 shares of company stock valued at $183,637,755. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 1,156.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the second quarter valued at $694,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the second quarter valued at $1,234,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 362.5% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 922,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after acquiring an additional 723,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the second quarter valued at $155,000. 70.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

