Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.84.

Several research firms recently commented on VCTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victory Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Victory Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Victory Capital from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Victory Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

In other Victory Capital news, Director James B. Hawkes purchased 4,404 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $69,407.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,520. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Hawkes purchased 20,000 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $279,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 55,404 shares of company stock valued at $827,867 in the last three months. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 39,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 569,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,937,000 after buying an additional 120,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $18.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $204.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.52 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 18.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

