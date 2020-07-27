Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RYTM shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ RYTM opened at $20.94 on Monday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $25.86. The stock has a market cap of $923.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 15.14, a quick ratio of 15.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, Director Todd Foley sold 97,388 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $2,467,811.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 52,049 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $1,154,967.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 354,752 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,475. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 69.2% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,542,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,918,000 after buying an additional 1,448,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $5,285,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $2,015,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,265,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,487,000 after purchasing an additional 107,881 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

