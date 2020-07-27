Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRTS shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $2.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities started coverage on Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.65 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $5.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare stock. Rench Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Rench Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Sensus Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

SRTS stock opened at $2.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.23 million, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15. Sensus Healthcare has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $6.58.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.18). Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.