Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.88.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital downgraded Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Shotspotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Shotspotter in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shotspotter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Shotspotter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Shotspotter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in Shotspotter by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Shotspotter by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its position in Shotspotter by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 269,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

SSTI stock opened at $22.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.88. The company has a market cap of $260.58 million, a PE ratio of 127.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.59. Shotspotter has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $41.00.

About Shotspotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

