Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.88.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital downgraded Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Shotspotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Shotspotter in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shotspotter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Shotspotter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Shotspotter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in Shotspotter by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Shotspotter by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its position in Shotspotter by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 269,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

SSTI stock opened at $22.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.88. The company has a market cap of $260.58 million, a PE ratio of 127.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.59. Shotspotter has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $41.00.

About Shotspotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Analyst Recommendations for Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Receive News & Ratings for Shotspotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shotspotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

$15.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Metlife Inc This Quarter
$15.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Metlife Inc This Quarter
Saratoga Investment Corp Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
Saratoga Investment Corp Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
WSFS Financial Co. Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
WSFS Financial Co. Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
TAG Immobilien AG Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
TAG Immobilien AG Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Vermilion Energy Inc Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
Vermilion Energy Inc Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report