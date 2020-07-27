Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Zuora from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Zuora from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zuora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 2,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $27,639.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brent R. Jr. Cromley sold 2,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $27,628.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,044.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Zuora in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Zuora by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Zuora by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Zuora by 431.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after buying an additional 364,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $11.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average is $12.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 2.20. Zuora has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $16.59.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.65 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 48.78%. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

