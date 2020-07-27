Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Zuora from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Zuora from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zuora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 2,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $27,639.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brent R. Jr. Cromley sold 2,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $27,628.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,044.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Zuora in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Zuora by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Zuora by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Zuora by 431.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after buying an additional 364,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $11.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average is $12.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 2.20. Zuora has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $16.59.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.65 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 48.78%. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Analyst Recommendations for Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

$15.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Metlife Inc This Quarter
$15.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Metlife Inc This Quarter
Saratoga Investment Corp Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
Saratoga Investment Corp Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
WSFS Financial Co. Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
WSFS Financial Co. Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
TAG Immobilien AG Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
TAG Immobilien AG Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Vermilion Energy Inc Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
Vermilion Energy Inc Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report