Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CASH. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research report on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

CASH opened at $19.27 on Thursday. Meta Financial Group has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.45.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $103.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.37 million. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Financial Group will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 7.52%.

In related news, Director William David Tull sold 46,005 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $908,138.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,300 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $64,086.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $6,342,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $4,818,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,127,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $111,372,000 after purchasing an additional 173,773 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,201,861 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,880,000 after purchasing an additional 123,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,049 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 73,367 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

