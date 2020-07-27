Graco (NYSE:GGG) PT Raised to $65.00

Graco (NYSE:GGG) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GGG has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Graco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $53.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day moving average of $49.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.35. Graco has a 52-week low of $38.43 and a 52-week high of $56.99.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. Graco had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $366.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.13 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Graco will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.84%.

In other Graco news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,367,843. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 15,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Graco by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 19,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Graco by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 31,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

