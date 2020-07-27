Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage on HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LPRO. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HL Acquisitions in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on HL Acquisitions in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on HL Acquisitions in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $17.64 on Thursday. HL Acquisitions has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.70 and a beta of 0.18.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program, an auto lending enablement platform that allows financial institutions and other auto lenders to model their specific overhead and funding costs, as well as set desired ROA target for their insured portfolio; and features default insurance coverage for near-prime and non-prime automobile loans.

