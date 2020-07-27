Eastman Chemical (EMN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Eastman Chemical to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect Eastman Chemical to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $76.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $83.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EMN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.95.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

