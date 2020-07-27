Curtiss-Wright (CW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $601.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect Curtiss-Wright to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CW opened at $91.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $149.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.35%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

