UGI (UGI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

UGI (NYSE:UGI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. UGI has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 2.45-2.55 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. UGI had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect UGI to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $32.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.90. UGI has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $52.09. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on UGI from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on UGI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upgraded UGI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

In other UGI news, CEO John L. Walsh purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $238,400.00. Also, CFO Thaddeus J. Jastrzebski purchased 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $247,018.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

