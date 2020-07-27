Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BECN. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an average rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a hold rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.81.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $28.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.82. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $37.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.78.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 59.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 57.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

