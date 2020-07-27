Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $59.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Yandex’s core search business continues to be the key growth driver. Its increasing share in the Russian search market is a tailwind. Moreover, the company’s top-line growth is driven by its increasing online advertising revenues. Further, the company’s solid momentum across Taxi, Classifieds, Media Services and Experiments segments is expected to contribute well in the upcoming quarters. Moreover, strengthening ridesharing business will continue to aid growth in Taxi segment. Additionally, robust Yandex.Drive and Geolocational services are tailwinds. The stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. However, coronavirus induced uncertainties in the overall demand environment remain major concerns. Further, rising competition from search giant like Google remains a risk to its search market position.”

Get Yandex alerts:

YNDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Yandex from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub raised Yandex from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group cut Yandex from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Yandex from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Yandex in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Shares of YNDX opened at $56.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.62. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average is $42.04.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $15.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.55 by ($5.30). The business had revenue of $47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.26 billion. Yandex had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Yandex’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $16.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Yandex will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Yandex by 8.5% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Yandex by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Yandex by 1.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in Yandex by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Yandex by 8.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yandex (YNDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.