Zacks Investment Research Lowers CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of CIT Group have underperformed the industry so far this year. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two and met in one of the trailing four quarters. The company’s second-quarter 2020 results were hurt by a significant rise in provisions along with higher expenses. Elevated expenses mainly due to higher technology costs are expected to continue to hurt the bottom line. Worsening credit quality will likely hamper financials. Sluggish growth in industries, where the company provides finance, might hurt performance and hence makes us apprehensive. However, CIT Group's efforts to diversify revenues, strategic buyouts along with a strong balance sheet position will likely aid growth. Given a solid liquidity position, it is expected to continue enhancing shareholder value through efficient capital deployment activities.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CIT Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIT Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CIT Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of CIT Group in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CIT Group from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIT Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

CIT opened at $19.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.91. CIT Group has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.61 million. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 14.45%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CIT Group will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

