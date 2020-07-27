Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $55.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Wheaton has withdrawn current-year production guidance due to temporary ramp down of operations at some of its partner mines amid coronavirus pandemic. Wheaton’s partner operations are currently running with the exception of Voisey's Bay, Constancia, Yauliyacu, San Dimas, Los Filos, Antamina and Peñasquito mines. The company’s revenues are particularly sensitive to changes in the prices of precious metals and cobalt, thus, decline in commodity prices due to the pandemic is likely to mar Wheaton’s revenues. However, Wheaton's mine expansion activities, strong cash position, operating cash flows combined with available credit capacity provide scope for continued investments to acquire additional accretive precious metals. Wheaton’s earnings estimates for the current year have undergone upward revisions lately.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.70.

NYSE WPM opened at $53.62 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $54.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.49, a PEG ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.49.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $254.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.67 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,633,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

