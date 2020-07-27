Zacks Investment Research Lowers Visteon (NYSE:VC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visteon (NYSE:VC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Visteon Corp. operates as an automotive supplier engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of innovative climate, electronic, interior and lighting products for vehicle manufacturers. Products offered by the Company includes climate systems, powertrain control systems, engine induction systems, cockpit modules, front and rear lighting systems, engine management systems, and electronic products comprising integrated solutions, audio and infotainment, analog/digital instrument cluster, displays, control panel. Markets served by the Company include original equipment manufacturers and automotive aftermarket. Visteon Corp. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a sell rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.92.

Shares of VC stock opened at $73.01 on Thursday. Visteon has a 1-year low of $38.69 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.05.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $643.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,818,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Visteon by 120.1% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 522,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,061,000 after buying an additional 284,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Visteon by 49.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 833,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,968,000 after buying an additional 274,656 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the first quarter worth approximately $7,499,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Visteon by 343.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,424,000 after buying an additional 129,027 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

