CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Lowered to $78.00 at TD Securities

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CSX. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of CSX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.45.

Get CSX alerts:

NASDAQ CSX opened at $71.34 on Thursday. CSX has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $80.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,478,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,002,638.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $47,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,503.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 740,500 shares of company stock valued at $50,751,465. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.5% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.5% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 344,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,047,000 after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 230,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 180,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 322,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,592 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.