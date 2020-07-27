KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A Raises Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $60.00

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price objective raised by KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Knight Equity upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.82.

Shares of KNX opened at $45.11 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $47.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.36.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Wayne Yu sold 2,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $115,401.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $67,446.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,671 shares in the company, valued at $100,082.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 346,725 shares of company stock worth $14,972,114. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.8% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 12,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Analyst Recommendations for Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX)

