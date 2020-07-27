B. Riley Raises Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Price Target to $160.00

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rogers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rogers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.67.

Get Rogers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $128.91 on Thursday. Rogers has a 52 week low of $75.72 and a 52 week high of $174.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.77.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. Rogers had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $198.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rogers will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeff Tsao sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $32,174.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,687.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $47,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Rogers by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Rogers during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.