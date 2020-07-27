Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at HC Wainwright

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ARAV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Aravive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aravive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.30.

NASDAQ:ARAV opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 3.52. Aravive has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $15.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average of $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.36 and a current ratio of 12.36.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.36). Equities analysts forecast that Aravive will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aravive in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aravive in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aravive in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aravive in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Aravive by 22.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

