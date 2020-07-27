LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Rating Increased to Buy at Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LG Display from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of NYSE LPL opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. LG Display has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $7.14.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The electronics maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 23.58% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. Analysts predict that LG Display will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in LG Display during the first quarter worth $45,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in LG Display during the first quarter worth $47,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in LG Display during the first quarter worth $87,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in LG Display during the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in LG Display by 24.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

