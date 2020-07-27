Avantor (AVTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Avantor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $18.48 on Monday. Avantor has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of -22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.45.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.09.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 25,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $442,593.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,680.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $1,224,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,726,317 shares of company stock worth $552,420,898. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

