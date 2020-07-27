Clorox (CLX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Clorox to post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter. Clorox has set its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance at 6.70-6.90 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $6.70-6.90 EPS.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect Clorox to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CLX stock opened at $227.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. Clorox has a one year low of $144.12 and a one year high of $232.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.69.

In other news, SVP William S. Bailey sold 7,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.53, for a total value of $1,653,806.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,645.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 11,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $2,245,911.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,533.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,011 shares of company stock worth $14,788,606 in the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Earnings History for Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

