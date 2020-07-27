Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $64.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.20 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 19.62%. On average, analysts expect Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

NASDAQ ILPT opened at $20.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.76. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $24.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Recommended Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.