Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.27. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 41.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $78.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect Viper Energy Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $10.52 on Monday. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $33.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VNOM shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.94.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

