Regency Centers (REG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Regency Centers to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.51). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $283.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Regency Centers to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:REG opened at $39.96 on Monday. Regency Centers has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $70.13. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

REG has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

In related news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $154,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,011,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 727,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,762,833.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

