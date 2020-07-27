Silicom (SILC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.12. Silicom had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter.

Shares of Silicom stock opened at $37.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average of $32.69. Silicom has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $39.45. The firm has a market cap of $268.08 million, a PE ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SILC shares. ValuEngine lowered Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Silicom from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

