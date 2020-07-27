Facebook (FB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Facebook to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FB opened at $230.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.95. Facebook has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $250.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market cap of $657.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.43, for a total value of $40,241.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 406 shares in the company, valued at $84,216.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,464 shares of company stock worth $15,069,109. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $242.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.90.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

