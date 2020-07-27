Financial Review: Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) versus Mexico Fund (NASDAQ:MXF)

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) and Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. Mexico Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Gladstone Capital pays out 92.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mexico Fund has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Gladstone Capital has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mexico Fund has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Gladstone Capital and Mexico Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Mexico Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gladstone Capital and Mexico Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Capital $50.03 million 4.56 $19.87 million $0.84 8.71 Mexico Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gladstone Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Mexico Fund.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Capital and Mexico Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Capital -26.05% 10.60% 6.06% Mexico Fund N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.5% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of Mexico Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Mexico Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gladstone Capital beats Mexico Fund on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants. The fund also makes private equity investments in acquisitions, buyouts and recapitalizations, and refinancing existing debts. It targets small and medium-sized companies in United States. It invests in companies engaged in the business services, light and specialty manufacturing, niche industrial products and services, specialty consumer products and services, energy services, transportation and logistics, healthcare and education services, specialty chemicals, media and communications and aerospace and defense. The fund seeks to invest between $7 million and $30 million in companies that have between $20 million and $150 million in sales and EBITDA between $3 million and $25 million. It prefers to acquire minority stakes. It seeks to exit its investments through strategic acquisitions by other industry participants or financial buyers, initial public offerings of common stock, or other capital market transactions.

About Mexico Fund

The Mexico Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc. was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.