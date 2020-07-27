Neutral Media Coverage Very Likely to Impact Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Share Price

Media stories about Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) have trended neutral this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Apple earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the iPhone maker an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Apple’s analysis:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $370.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $362.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $399.82. The firm has a market cap of $1,605.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. BidaskClub cut Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. HSBC upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their price objective on Apple from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.80.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

