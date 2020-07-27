Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of -1.00

Headlines about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the information services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,550.00 price objective (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,590.32.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,508.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,463.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1,371.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,029.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,587.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet will post 42.06 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

