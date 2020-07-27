Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

SGRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Surgery Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Surgery Partners from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Surgery Partners from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Surgery Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.61. Surgery Partners has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.28. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.50 million. Research analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $6,772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 324.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 817,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 624,419 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Finally, Voce Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $508,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

