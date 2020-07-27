BidaskClub Downgrades Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) to Strong Sell

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TELL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Tellurian in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.14.

NASDAQ:TELL opened at $1.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80. Tellurian has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $262.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 494.44% and a negative return on equity of 83.65%. The business had revenue of $8.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tellurian will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TELL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tellurian by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 816,748 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 471.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 914,518 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 754,518 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,871,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 537,653 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 213,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.32% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

