Jefferies Financial Group Comments on West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note issued on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $527.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WST. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. BofA Securities upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $262.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.30, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.27. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52 week low of $120.12 and a 52 week high of $257.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,461,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,288,234,000 after purchasing an additional 302,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,787,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $424,416,000 after purchasing an additional 53,552 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,410,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,797,000 after purchasing an additional 72,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 937,568 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $142,636,000 after purchasing an additional 64,051 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 873,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,968,000 after purchasing an additional 37,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total transaction of $100,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,527.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.38, for a total value of $341,830.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

