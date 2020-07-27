Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) to Hold

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Shares of PBPB stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.14. Potbelly has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $87.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.20 million. Analysts forecast that Potbelly will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBPB. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the first quarter worth $80,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 13,520 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 20.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the first quarter worth $178,000. 56.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

