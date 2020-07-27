Research Analysts Set Expectations for Revolve Group’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RVLV)

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.04). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s FY2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RVLV. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Revolve Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Revolve Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Shares of RVLV opened at $15.78 on Monday. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.20.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $146.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.52 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 57.43% and a net margin of 5.72%.

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 7,712 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $139,587.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $94,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Revolve Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Revolve Group by 189.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 28,602 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Revolve Group by 167.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 30,844 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 44.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?

Earnings History and Estimates for Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Surgery Partners Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub
Surgery Partners Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub
BidaskClub Downgrades Tellurian to Strong Sell
BidaskClub Downgrades Tellurian to Strong Sell
PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Jefferies Financial Group Comments on West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Comments on West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Potbelly to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Potbelly to Hold
Research Analysts Set Expectations for Revolve Group’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Set Expectations for Revolve Group’s Q2 2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report