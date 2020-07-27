Research Analysts Set Expectations for Revolve Group’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.04). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s FY2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RVLV. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Revolve Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Revolve Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Shares of RVLV opened at $15.78 on Monday. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.20.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $146.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.52 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 57.43% and a net margin of 5.72%.

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 7,712 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $139,587.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $94,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Revolve Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Revolve Group by 189.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 28,602 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Revolve Group by 167.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 30,844 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 44.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

