Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Activision Blizzard, Inc. Raised by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Activision Blizzard in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now anticipates that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.81.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $79.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.34 and a 200-day moving average of $66.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $44.91 and a 12-month high of $82.67. The firm has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 370,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,026,000 after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 257,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,285,000 after acquiring an additional 23,962 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $477,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.00 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 250,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $18,105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,504,440 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

