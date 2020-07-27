Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) to Buy

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.75 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.92% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is an international owner and operator of dry cargo vessels. It engages in the seaborne transportation services of drybulk commodities including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers and chartering of its vessels under medium to long-term charters. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

NYSE NMM opened at $8.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.01. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $21.30.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($1.11). Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 28.91% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $46.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.02 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 275.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 898.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 14,562 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

