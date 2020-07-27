Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.50 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Plains GP Holdings, L.P. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products. It also focuses on the processing, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids, including ethane and natural gasoline products, as well as propane and butane products. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Plains GP alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PAGP. Bank of America cut Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Plains GP from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Plains GP from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Plains GP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.38. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $25.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.11.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $7.28. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. On average, analysts predict that Plains GP will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. RR Advisors LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 5,305,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265,000 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,185,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 1,192.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 738,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 681,436 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,286,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,826,000 after buying an additional 627,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,454,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after buying an additional 585,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Featured Story: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains GP (PAGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.