BidaskClub Downgrades Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) to Hold

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.61.

Shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.58. Rubius Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $14.81.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

