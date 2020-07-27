BidaskClub Downgrades Pfenex (NASDAQ:PFNX) to Hold

Pfenex (NASDAQ:PFNX) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of PFNX opened at $7.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.12. Pfenex has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Pfenex (NASDAQ:PFNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million.

About Pfenex

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

