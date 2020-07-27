Head-To-Head Contrast: Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) and G4S (NASDAQ:ALIZY)

G4S (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) and Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for G4S and Health Insurance Innovations, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score G4S 0 3 1 0 2.25 Health Insurance Innovations 0 1 4 0 2.80

Health Insurance Innovations has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.03%. Given Health Insurance Innovations’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Health Insurance Innovations is more favorable than G4S.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of G4S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of Health Insurance Innovations shares are held by institutional investors. 47.9% of Health Insurance Innovations shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

G4S has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Health Insurance Innovations has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares G4S and Health Insurance Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G4S 5.09% 9.78% 0.73% Health Insurance Innovations 7.76% 46.13% 9.58%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares G4S and Health Insurance Innovations’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G4S $159.47 billion 0.56 $8.86 billion N/A N/A Health Insurance Innovations $381.81 million 1.16 $12.99 million $3.53 8.80

G4S has higher revenue and earnings than Health Insurance Innovations.

Summary

Health Insurance Innovations beats G4S on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

G4S Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards. The company offers individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in concert with insurance carriers and discount benefit providers; and markets them to individuals through a network of distributors. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

