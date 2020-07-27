Critical Survey: Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) vs. Yext (NASDAQ:YEXT)

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) and Yext (NYSE:YEXT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.7% of Akerna shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of Yext shares are held by institutional investors. 31.8% of Akerna shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Yext shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Akerna and Yext’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akerna -137.41% -70.41% -62.76% Yext -41.78% -63.32% -25.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Akerna and Yext, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akerna 0 0 1 0 3.00 Yext 1 2 7 0 2.60

Yext has a consensus target price of $18.72, indicating a potential upside of 15.86%. Given Yext’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Yext is more favorable than Akerna.

Risk & Volatility

Akerna has a beta of 2.74, suggesting that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yext has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Akerna and Yext’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akerna $10.92 million 7.76 -$12.31 million N/A N/A Yext $298.83 million 6.37 -$121.54 million ($1.09) -14.83

Akerna has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yext.

Summary

Yext beats Akerna on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates a technology company in the cannabis space. The company offers MJ Platform and Leaf Data Systems that provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Yext

Yext, Inc. provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks. Its Knowledge Engine is used by end consumers to discover new businesses, read reviews, and find answers to queries. Yext, Inc. serves luxury, retail, food, hospitality, and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

