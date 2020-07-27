Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Square (SQ)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Square (NYSE: SQ) recently:

7/22/2020 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/14/2020 – Square is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2020 – Square was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $119.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $79.00.

7/8/2020 – Square was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Square is gaining on growing gross payments volume. Its seller ecosystem, which helps in strengthening relationship with sellers, is contributing well to the payment volume growth. Further, robust Square Terminal, Instant Deposits, Cash Card, Square Register and Square Capital are major positives. Also, solid adoption of Cash App in the bitcoin space remains a tailwind. Strong momentum across peer-to-peer volumes, Cash Card spend, Cash Card orders, direct deposit transacting active customers and bitcoin volumes are likely to aid Square. The stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, rising product development expenses and costs related to Cash Card issuances are risks. Further, accumulating reserves for transaction and loan losses owing to the expected impact from coronavirus pandemic on losses in future are overhangs.”

7/8/2020 – Square had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $121.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2020 – Square is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2020 – Square had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $83.00.

7/1/2020 – Square was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $121.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $69.00.

7/1/2020 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $90.00 to $120.00.

6/30/2020 – Square is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/29/2020 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/24/2020 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $80.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/22/2020 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/16/2020 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $66.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Square stock opened at $121.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.02 and a 200-day moving average of $78.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 192.72 and a beta of 2.69. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $133.81.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $215,391.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,989 shares in the company, valued at $15,085,823. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 24,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $1,532,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 242,100 shares in the company, valued at $15,300,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 41,917 shares of company stock worth $3,050,923. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Square by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,590,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,952,000 after acquiring an additional 829,282 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Square by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,194,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,832,000 after acquiring an additional 708,667 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,358,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Square by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,942,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,755,000. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

