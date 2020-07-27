Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for International Consolidated Airlns Grp (IAG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON: IAG) in the last few weeks:

7/24/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp was given a new GBX 400 ($4.92) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp was given a new GBX 370 ($4.55) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/14/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.08) price target on the stock.

7/13/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 335 ($4.12) price target on the stock.

6/17/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a GBX 400 ($4.92) price target on the stock.

6/16/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp was given a new GBX 370 ($4.55) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/11/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 375 ($4.61) price target on the stock.

6/10/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 370 ($4.55) price target on the stock.

6/5/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 400 ($4.92) price target on the stock.

6/4/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 450 ($5.54) to GBX 375 ($4.61). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/2/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 195 ($2.40) price target on the stock.

6/2/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 195 ($2.40) price target on the stock.

LON IAG opened at GBX 198.60 ($2.44) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 246.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 351.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.73. International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA has a 12 month low of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 684 ($8.42). The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion and a PE ratio of 1.24.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.