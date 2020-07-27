Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 target price on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.55% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is a gold streaming company engaged in providing upfront financing for gold mining companies. It focuses on completing gold purchase agreements with gold mining companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SAND. CIBC lifted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.60 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

NYSEAMERICAN:SAND opened at $9.95 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $10.31.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1,028.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,640 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

