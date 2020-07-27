Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) to Hold

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAFE BULKERS is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly grain, iron ore and coal, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSE SB opened at $1.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Safe Bulkers has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $2.28. The company has a market cap of $118.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The shipping company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $32.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 32,765 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,957 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 14,973 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 21,526 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

