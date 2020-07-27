Zacks: Analysts Expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.18 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will report $4.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.30 billion. General Mills reported sales of $4.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year sales of $17.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.94 billion to $17.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $17.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.12 billion to $17.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for General Mills.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Mills from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.18.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $173,488.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,131.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $899,413.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 98,562 shares in the company, valued at $6,378,932.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,711 shares of company stock worth $3,920,384. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $64.23 on Monday. General Mills has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $65.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Mills (GIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.