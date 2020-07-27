First American Financial Corp Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share (NYSE:FAF)

First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for First American Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.97. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for First American Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. First American Financial’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

NYSE:FAF opened at $54.34 on Monday. First American Financial has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in First American Financial by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in First American Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 43,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in First American Financial by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,681,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,764,000 after buying an additional 432,596 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

